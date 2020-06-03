Rains continue to pound state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa was pounded by incessant rains and gusty winds on Wednesday due to cyclone ‘Nisarga’, recording the highest rainfall of 100.9mm.

The downpour caused trees falling on houses and inundated roads throwing vehicular traffic out of gear.

In the last 24 hours, Mormugao recorded 132mm rainfall followed by Panaji (127.9mm), Quepem (115mm), Valpoi (94.7mm), Sanguem (92.8mm) and Canacona (82.4mm).

The heavy rainfall brought down maximum temperature by five degree Celsius, which is below normal; minimum temperature also came down by four degree Celsius, which is also below normal.

With the cyclone making landfall in Alibaug in Maharashtra, the IMD withdrew the orange alert of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall for Goa. However, it raised yellow alert predicting heavy rains at isolated places on Thursday with close to 110mm or more.

The fire department has attended over 150 emergency calls since June 1 pertaining to tree-fall on houses, roads and electrical lines.

The maximum calls were received from Mapusa, Bicholim, Pernem, Pilerne and Margao.