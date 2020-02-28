Rainbow of good health

Deepika Rathod

Fruits and vegetables in rich colours are pleasing to the eyes, and appear fresh and nutritious in the store, which tempts us to buy them. Different colours indicate a variety of nutrients in fruits and vegetables.

Flavonoids, the natural pigments that give plants their colour have antioxidant or cell-protecting properties. So, naturally brightly coloured vegetables are richer in antioxidants than their dull-coloured counterparts. Some food manufacturers use dyes to make their products more attractive to shoppers. Buying organic produce may ensure that you get the antioxidants you expect from a brightly coloured fruit or vegetable. Different colours indicate different nutrient profiles, so focus on getting a little of each colour in your diet every day to maximise the nutritional benefits.

Here are few healthy colour options

Blue and purple: These fruits and vegetables contain anthocyanins, natural plant pigments with powerful antioxidant properties that may reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. They also contain flavonoids and ellagic acid, compounds that may destroy cancer cells, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research. The anthocyanins and ellagic acid in blueberries have been shown to fight cancer cells in the lungs, stomach, breasts and pancreas. Anthocyanins and ellagic acid also show anti-inflammatory properties that may prevent cancers of the oesophagus and colon.

These compounds are found in fruits and vegetables such as eggplant, purple cabbage, purple peppers, purple onions, purple sweet potato, blueberries, black/purple grapes, cranberries, etc.

Orange and yellow: Most orange and yellow fruits and vegetables are rich in beta-carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A, a nutrient that not only improves night vision, but also helps keep your skin, teeth and bones healthy. They also contain folate, an antioxidant that prevents neural tube defects in unborn infants. An adequate vitamin A intake may also lower your risk of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Vegetables and fruit, such as papaya, carrots, butternut squash, yellow and orange bell peppers, pumpkin, corn and sweet potatoes, are rich in pigments called carotenoids.

Red: Red fruits and vegetables such as raspberries, tomatoes, red pepper, guava, watermelon, red cabbage, kidney beans, cherries, strawberries and beets are likely to be rich in the antioxidants lycopene and anthocyanins. A medium raw tomato provides 3.2 micrograms of lycopene, a carotenoid that helps your body make vitamin A. Many plant foods with natural red pigments contain lycopene, an antioxidant phytonutrient that may help protect against prostate cancer. Red vegetables also contain flavonoids called anthocyanins, which have antioxidant properties that may help boost immunity and reduce your risk of disease. They may also benefit memory and protect urinary tract health.

Green: Green vegetables are good for your eyes, bones and teeth, and their vitamin K content helps your blood to clot properly. A two-cup serving of raw spinach provides 290 grams of the 90 grams to 120 micrograms of vitamin K you need each day. The antioxidant vitamins, particularly vitamins C and E from green food may lower the risk of chronic diseases. They provide the phytonutrients lutein and zeaxanthin, and antioxidant nutrients deposited in the retinas of your eyes. Getting adequate amount of these may protect one from loss of vision due to eye diseases such as macular degeneration. Collard greens, asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, celery, peas, spinach, fenugreek, green cucumber, kiwi, green apple and zucchini are good sources.

White: White fruits and vegetables like apples, pears, bananas, cauliflower, garlic, mushroom, white onions, radish and cucumbers are high in dietary fibre and help protect one from high cholesterol, and antioxidant-rich flavonoids, such as quercetin, which is abundant in apples and pears. They may also lower the risk of stroke. A study by American Heart Association in 2011 found that people with a high intake of white fruits and vegetables had a 52 per cent lower risk of stroke. White food activates our natural killer cells and reduces the risk of

cancer.

Fruits and vegetables come in all the colours of the rainbow and this makes a striking display in a basket or on one’s plate. The colours are more than pretty and they also reflect the presence of powerful phytonutrients (antioxidants), naturally occurring chemicals that shield plants from disease and bacteria while they are growing. When one ingests plant foods in a spectrum of colours, one reaps the benefits of these phytonutrients.

So go ahead and enjoy the colourful basket or plate of health!