Quarantine cooking: Summer sippin’

It’s time to get your drink on. NT BUZZ brings you recipes and concoctions by hospitality professionals designed to keep you hydrated and happy
Slushy Papaya Smoothie
By Soujesh Mon PC, food and beverage manager, Vivanta Goa, Panaji
INGREDIENTS:
Ripe papaya (diced) 150 gms
Curd 100 ml
Honey 50 ml
Cashew nuts 6 nos
Soaked almonds 6 nos
Crushed ice
METHOD:
Step 1: Blend together ripe papaya, curd, honey, cashew nuts, soaked almonds
Step 2: Serve with crushed ice.
Mango Mule
By Aquino Lopes, food and beverage manager, Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa, Goa
INGREDIENTS:
Fresh mango juice 100 ml
Honey 2 tbsp
Black salt 2 tsp
Juice of one lime
Ginger
Ginger ale
Crushed ice
METHOD:
Step 1: Add mango juice, lime juice, honey, ginger juliennes and black salt in a glass or copper mug. Stir well.
Step 2: Add crushed ice and top up with ginger ale.
Step 3: Garnish it with a mint sprig and a lime wedge.