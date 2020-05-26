Quarantine cooking: Summer sippin’

It’s time to get your drink on. NT BUZZ brings you recipes and concoctions by hospitality professionals designed to keep you hydrated and happy

Slushy Papaya Smoothie

By Soujesh Mon PC, food and beverage manager, Vivanta Goa, Panaji

INGREDIENTS:

Ripe papaya (diced) 150 gms

Curd 100 ml

Honey 50 ml

Cashew nuts 6 nos

Soaked almonds 6 nos

Crushed ice

METHOD:

Step 1: Blend together ripe papaya, curd, honey, cashew nuts, soaked almonds

Step 2: Serve with crushed ice.

Mango Mule

By Aquino Lopes, food and beverage manager, Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa, Goa

INGREDIENTS:

Fresh mango juice 100 ml

Honey 2 tbsp

Black salt 2 tsp

Juice of one lime

Ginger

Ginger ale

Crushed ice

METHOD:

Step 1: Add mango juice, lime juice, honey, ginger juliennes and black salt in a glass or copper mug. Stir well.

Step 2: Add crushed ice and top up with ginger ale.

Step 3: Garnish it with a mint sprig and a lime wedge.