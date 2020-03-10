Qatar’s travel ban may affect Goans

NT NETWORK

Qatar has temporarily suspended entry of passengers travelling from India and 13 other nations in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19.

The decision could affect those Goans working in Qatar but now have come back to Goa for holidays.

The decision will impact operations of two airlines flying to Qatar from India – Qatar Airways and IndiGo.

Qatar has temporarily suspended entry for passengers travelling from India and 13 other countries – Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. The entry ban will have impact on visa upon arrival facility, those having work permits and holidaymakers.

The Qatar Airways currently operates 102 weekly flights between Qatar’s capital city of Doha and 13 destinations in India, including Goa, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline’s cargo division – Qatar Airways Cargo – currently operates a total of 28 weekly freighters to seven destinations in India.

IndiGo operates non-stop daily flights connecting Doha to several Indian cities – Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.