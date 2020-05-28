PWD contractors in distress over pending bills amounting to Rs 250 cr

Panaji: PWD contractors are in distress due to pending bills, which have not been paid for the last four-five months, for various works.

As per available information, various contractors have raised over Rs 250 crore bills of works that have been executed by them under various divisions, before the public works department.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ the contractors stated that for the last six months the government has not released the payment of pending bills.

They said that it is very difficult to carry out works of roads, water supply projects and others that have been awarded to them as bills of crores of rupees are pending with the PWD.

Further, the contractors added that it has also become difficult to pay the salaries of their staff and wages of labourers.

The contractors urged the government to release at least a part of the amount of their pending bills so that they can make payment to their staff and labourers on time.

“Many contractors have borrowed loans from various banks and private finance companies. Though there is a moratorium on repayment of banks from public sector for three months, the private financial institutions are after them for recovery,” a contractor said.

He also added the contractors are also facing problems as traders from whom materials for various works were purchased on credit are after them for payments.