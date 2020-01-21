Pushpender, Suman bag boxing bronze medals

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa’s ace pugilists Pushpender Singh and Suman Yadav won bronze medals in their respective categories at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 being held in Guwahati, on Monday.

While Pushpender won his bronze in U-21 Boys (90kg) category, Suman’s bronze came in Girls U-17 (50kg) category.

In his quarterfinal bout, Pushpender beat Uttarakhand’s Raul Singh 5-0 but lost to Kapil Pokhriya of Uttarakhand in the semis with a similar margin. Suman, on the other hand, beat Samikchya Chettri in the quarters but went down to Karnataka’s Anju 1-4 in the semis.

With the addition of two bronze medals, Goa’s medal tally has now risen to 8, including 3 silver and 5 bronze.

Goa lose to Punjab in football semis

Meanwhile, Goa lost 1-3 to Group A toppers Punjab in the first semifinals played at the SSC/ Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, on Monday.

Punjab took the lead in the 23rd minute and maintained it till the halftime. On resumption, they once again struck in the 65th minute to double their lead.

Goa tried to come back in the game, but were not able to penetrate Punjab’s strong defence. Joston Cardozo finally managed to reduce the deficit for Goa as he struck in the 69th minute.

Punjab however once again found the back of the Goa net in the 82nd, and eventually progressed into the final with a 3-1 win. In the final scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, Punjab will take on hosts Assam who made it to the finals after thumping Maharashtra 3-0 in the other semis.

Goa will play Maharashtra for the 3rd place on the same day.