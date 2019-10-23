Push for welfare of construction workers

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, during a special registration drive conducted last week, managed to take the number of registered construction workers to 10,000.

The initiative to organise this registration drive through the office of labour and employment, throughout the state in a phased manner, envisages reaching maximum number of construction workers so that they can avail the benefits of the schemes provided for them.

The registration of 10,000 workers has been accomplished through special drives held amongst panchayat, municipality and construction sites in the state.

Furthermore, the skill development training programmes are being held in different panchayat areas, ensuring provision of safety and skill techniques to workers.

There are 17 welfare schemes providing for social welfare, health, education benefits, etc as notified by the board.

The quantum of benefits has been increased to attract the beneficiaries.

The government will shortly organise yet another drive to register balance workers.

Minister for Labour and Employment Jennifer Monserrate is the GBOCWWB chairperson.

The GBOCWWB was constituted in 2009 under the Building and Other Construction (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act 1996. Rules were framed on April 10, 2008 and were brought into effect on January 1, 2009.

Incidentally, the membership of the construction workers had shot up to 8,572 by August 2019, of which 5,549 members were registered in North Goa and 2,923 members in South Goa.

The immediate target of the labour department was to increase the membership to 10,000 workers, which has now been achieved.

The state has the mandated Workers Welfare Fund created out of one per cent cess collected from the builders.

Till date, Rs 165.83 crore is accumulated in the fund. However, its utilisation has been miserly.