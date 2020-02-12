Proper traffic signal synchronisation needed at Chimbel junction

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In order to streamline traffic and prevent accidents at the Chimbel junction, apart from a number of measures, the authorities had installed traffic signal.

However, residents as well as motorists feel that the traffic signal is not proper and can lead to accidents.

There seems to be no synchronisation with the signals for traffic that wants to move towards Chimbel and Ribandar.

A motorist claimed that it is risky for anyone headed for Chimbel who wants to take a right turn at the junction while proceeding along the highway from Panaji to Old Goa road as he has also has to negotiate the oncoming highway traffic as the signal from the Old Goa-Panaji side is also green.

Similarly a motorist coming from Old Goa towards Panaji and wanting to proceed to Ribandar has to take a right turn and similarly poses a risk as the signal for the oncoming Panaji-Old Goa side is green.

However, there is no issue for vehicles moving from one internal road to the other and for motorists while crossing the junction or taking right or left turn from Ribandar towards Chimbel side and vice versa.

“The vehicular traffic needs to be stopped on one side of the highway for enabling motorists to take right turn at the junction without any trouble,” said a motorist adding, “When the signal turns green on the highway, vehicles move at a normal speed. While it is not a problem to take left turn at the junction but it becomes difficult to take right turn as there is oncoming traffic.”

According to residents on couple of occasions, vehicles narrowly missed hitting each other owing to the confusion of traffic signal lights.

“Those who proceed on the highway will think that with green signal they can proceed at the normal speed but the moment a vehicle tries to take right turn, it leads to confusion due to which accidents could take place,” said a villager.

While authorities claimed road width is an issue however it appears that there is no proper coordination between the agencies.

A villager said that all government departments should work in coordination and a proper solution to this issue need to be worked out.

It may be recalled that last year on November 14, 1 person died while three others were injured in the accident that was reported at the Chimbel junction; the accident involved 8 vehicles.

After the fatal accident, the North Goa Collector had chaired a meeting of the officials from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), police, RTO and also Chimbel panchayat members at the Collectorate building, Panaji. The Collector had directed NHAI to take immediate steps in order to stop accidents occurring at the location.

Kiosks near Chimbel junction along the Ribandar-Old Goa bypass road were removed for violating the licence conditions after the district administration issued directions to the panchayat. The permission was for moving cart/mobile kiosks.

Wherever possible the road was widened and in the coming days more road widening work will be undertaken near the Chimbel junction the officials had said. The four-laning of the road is pending on the either side of the Chimbel junction, including a flyover.