Promoting the Reading Habit

NT BUZZ

The third Bal Sahitya Parishad in association with Konkani Bhasha Mandal was held at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

The conference was inaugurated at the hands of director of education, IAS, Vandana Rao. The key note address was presented by Lucknow-based poet, Naresh Saxena. Also present were chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, Prashant Naik; vice chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, Saiesh Panandikar; president of Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Chetan Acharya; vice president of Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Ratnamala Divkar and member secretary of Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, Sagun Velip among others.

As part of the programme, a variety of discussions were held on the topics: ‘Activating libraries to facilitate children to read more’, ‘Storytelling and latest trends in children’s literature’, ‘Ideal children’s literature, the way forward’, ‘Why children’s theatre matters’ and ‘Children’s music and songs’. A special presentation of the best of children’s literature was also held during the two-day conference. Renowned names from the field of literature attended the programme and shared their experiences.

The various sessions were conducted by curriculum co-director, The Community Library Project, New Delhi, Prachi Grover; Rajastan-based writer, Rajasthan Kamal Sharma; writer and librarian, KB Marathe; New Delhi-based storyteller, Prachi Kalra, children’s writers Sushil Shukla, Prabhat, Meena Kakodkar and Nayana Adarkar; founder of ANANT Theatre Group, New Delhi, Ashish Ghosh; founder director of IAPAR, Pune, Vidhyanidhi Vanarase, author, Kavindra Phaldesai, music composer and founder of Kalangan, Varsha Bhave.

The conference was attended by around 800 teachers from primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the state along with theatre teachers, writers, illustrators, librarians and literary enthusiasts.