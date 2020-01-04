Progress HS, Goa in finals

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Progress High School, Goa entered the finals of the Sub Junior boys category of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football Finals after defeating Govt Model High School, Chandigarh 2-1 in the tie-breaker after the two teams share two goals during regulation time.

Progress High School of Goa will play Unique Model Academy, Imphal in the finals on January 5. Saumya Sazro Gosavi scored the goal for Progress HS during normal time.

The Goa boys took their game to the tie-breaker after 1-1 stalemate sealing the final berth with 2-1 win in a penalty shoot-out. On the other side, The Unique Model Academy, Imphal scraped through the final as their opponent for today in semis, Betkuchi High School, Guwahati were disqualified by the organising committee on fielding three ineligible players.