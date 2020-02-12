Process on to prepare inventory of WRD land: Rodrigues

NT NETWORK

Margao

The water resources department is preparing an inventory of the land belonging to it as the government has adopted zero tolerance approach towards encroachment on its land, Minister for Water Resources Filipe Nery Rodrigues said on Tuesday.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, Rodrigues said that directions have been issued to the officials to prepare an inventory and to carry out survey of the land belonging to the department while also preparing a detailed report of the land given to other departments.

He said, “Once we come to know the available land, we can accordingly plan. A lot of land has been given to other departments like PWD etc. Once we have an inventory, the department can plan the land use or if it has to be given to other departments.”

He said that, “Once a survey is carried out, we will appoint an agency to carry out the mapping of the available land as land is a scarce and valuable resource.”

He said that when the land was acquired, it was purchased at very low rates hence if the land is not in use, it can be returned to the owner or sold or put to proper use and we will know it after the survey.

Earlier, Rodrigues along with Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat laid the foundation stone for the Rs 4-crore worth NCRMP programme funded by the World Bank and implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority after the project was rejected by Velim panchayat and was shifted to Margao and is expected to be completed within a year.

Rodrigues said that climate change is a major concern before everyone and that there is a need to prepare infrastructure to be prepared to meet any contingency in the future. He said that there are a lot of challenges before the government to set up such projects due to unavailability of land and people’s opposition to part with land and lot of projects are rejected by the people.

Speaking to reporters, Kamat said that such projects are of utmost importance as the people face a lot of hardships especially when there is water-logging in low-lying areas adding, “All this time, the people were shifted to the stadium however with dedicated infrastructure, it will go a long way in helping those affected.”

He said that there are few other projects proposed for Margao under water resources department including re-aligning of nullahs with the nullah near Konkan railway being taken up shortly which will also address the issue of improving the ring road near Konkan railway.

On unavailability of sand affecting government projects, Kamat said that the non-availability of sand is a major concern. He said that the construction industry is going through a bad phase and non-availability of sand is becoming a major issue as the police dump the sand back into the river besides imposing fines.

He said, “I had raised the matter in the assembly and the chief minister said that the government is working on finding a solution and few places where legal sand mining can be carried out have been identified.”

Kamat said that the government’s role is limited as the matter is before the High Court but hopefully the government will work out a solution.