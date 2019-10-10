Probe still on in Shireen’s murder, gardener’s death

Panaji/ Mapusa: The investigation in the alleged murder of artist Shireen Mody and the death of her alleged killer gardener Praful Jana is still on, said police officials on Wednesday.

Anjuna police had registered Mody’s death as a case of murder, while the death of Jana was registered as unnatural death.

Jana’s viscera will be sent for chemical analysis to a forensic science laboratory, police officials said, adding that the report will throw light on the exact cause of the gardener’s death.

On Sunday, Mody (65) was allegedly killed by her gardener in a shed in the backyard of her house at Vegas Waddo in Arpora. The gardener, who tried to escape from the house after allegedly killing the artist, was also found dead a few metres away from the residence.

As per police, Jana allegedly hit the victim with a blunt object – suspected to be an iron rod – causing grievous injuries to her.

The Anjuna police are counting on viscera report to conclude whether the gardener ended his life or whether he died a unnatural death, as possibility of homicide has been ruled out.

On Wednesday evening the body of Mody was cremated at Dattawadi crematorium. The funeral was attended by family members, friends and well-wishers.

Similarly, final rites of Jana were also held on Wednesday at St Inez.

Police sources said that viscera of the dead gardener has been preserved at a Verna facility and will soon be sent to a Hyderabad lab for chemical analysis.

Police are hopeful of getting a report on viscera examination in a month’s time, which will throw light on the exact cause of the gardener’s death.

Police had maintained that gardener had sustained head injuries after a fall. However, the postmortem report has said that Jana died due to ‘pulmonary edema’.

It was suspected that the gardener might have died of a snake bite. However, the postmortem report ruled this out as no bite mark was found on his body, although fluid was noticed during the postmortem. Police also suspected that Jana must have consumed some poisonous substance.

The police searched Jana’s room to trace pesticide. However, they did not find anything.

The sources said police will soon to file abatement chargesheet in connection with the alleged murder of Mody as the accused is also dead.

Jana must have been mentally upset for allegedly being upbraided by the artist over work, the sources said, adding that the elderly gardener used to forget things and that Mody used to yell at him.

Referring to the report of postmortem on the body of Mody, police said the artist died after a blunt object was hit on her head causing serious injuries.