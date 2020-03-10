Probe in illegal mining case picks up steam

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The inquiry in the main case pertaining to the alleged multi-crore mining scam has started picking up steam as the probe team has got three more police inspectors.

Sources said that there had been one only police inspector for the case probe, but now three more police inspectors have been assigned for the investigation.

In the main mining case, the SIT has been examining around 126 mining leases pertaining to renewals and other illegalities.

The SIT in February 2018 had filed a provisional chargesheet against 16 accused, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, in the main case.

The sources said that since then the investigation had been going on, but at a slower pace.

However, now the SIT has started summoning people in connection with the main mining case.

Besides police inspector Dattaguru Sawant, the SIT has roped in three more police inspectors – C L Patil, Vishwesh Karpe and Raul Parab – for examining around 126 mining leases.

The mining leases under scrutiny have been assigned among the four police inspectors for a speedy probe, the sources said.

In the main mining case, the SIT has also been examining the role of a businessman, who without being a leaseholder, was reportedly involved in extraction of lakhs of metric tonne of iron ore from different mining leases – which was worth crores of rupees – during the period from 2007 to 2012.

The particular businessman has also been summoned in connection with the case, the sources said, adding that the SIT has also summoned managing directors of several mining companies who operated various mining leases during the period 2007 to 2012.

The provisional chargesheet filed in February 2018 pertains to an illegal condonation of delay of a mining lease in Quepem (Kadnekar mine).

SIT officials said the chargesheet was filed on charges of illegal condonation of delay of mining lease, theft of iron ore, criminal conspiracy and wrongful loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 135 crores.

The SIT was formed by the government in 2013 to probe mining illegalities.