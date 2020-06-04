Prices of vegetables rise ahead of monsoon season

Panaji: Rice, wheat, atta and cereal prices have remained static during the COVID-19 pandemic period but the prices of vegetables are slowly climbing up in the municipal market as the monsoon begins to approach the state.

Consumers felt that since there is already a 25% to 30 % hike in the prices of chicken, mutton, beef and 50 % hike in fish prices, it has directly reflected on the vegetable prices as many have switched over to vegetables during the COVID-19 lockdown.

There was no fish, no chicken, no mutton and no beef sold in the municipal markets during the lockdown period, but only vegetables was being supplied by various agencies either linked to NGOs, politicians or social workers. Overall the vegetable scene is very bad in the markets as far as prices are concerned. Vegetables like a bunch of green coriander was sold at Rs 40-50 each instead of Rs 10 and 20 while a bunch of mint leaves was sold for Rs 10 each instead of 2-3 bunches for Rs 10 and a bunch of methi leaves was sold for Rs 20 each.

The proprietor of Mulla Fruits and Vegetables said that Pune and Mumbai markets are closed due to COVID-19 positive cases while the Karnataka market is also closed on Sundays due to the pandemic and there is curfew which hampers the supply chain between farmers and farms.

He revealed that in Belgaum, onion is available for Rs 5 a kg at the wholesale market but the loading, unloading and transportation make inroads into their profit margins which becomes costly by the time it reaches the kitchen of the consumers.

It is also believed that the way, the prices of onion crashed in the recent months and farmers went on massive losses, in the same fashion the prices of other vegetables will gradually climb up as farmers are interested in switching over to profit making vegetables.

While another whole seller and retailer Alauddin Sheikh informed that the farmers are facing a lot of problems, and they are frustrated and do not know how to salvage the present situation and continue with farming. As a result they have increased the prices of almost all the commodities.

Nothing is available below Rs 40 and 50 as there is a 50% increase in the prices of all vegetables.