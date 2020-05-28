Powerlifter Gaurav feeding poor amidst lockdown

New Delhi: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have tried their best to help the poor and needy and powerlifter Gaurav Sharma is no different as he has been distributing food and water to those who have found the going tough ever since the government imposed the lockdown in March.

Maintaining the strict health guidelines, Gaurav has been feeding the needy. “The situation right now is very disturbing. Many people have suffered because of lockdown. I know the lockdown is needed but at the same time it affected many lives on street.

“I have been doing whatever I can do to help poor people on street. It is disheartening to see small kids crying for food. I have even asked others to help them,” said Gaurav.

“I also distribute faces masks, shields and gloves to them.” Gaurav further said he made food for people by himself in his temple at Chandani Chowk where he is a priest.