Portuguese national held with drugs worth over Rs 22.40 lakh

Panaji: The anti-narcotics cell of the Goa police arrested a Portuguese national and seized drugs worth over Rs 22.40 lakh during a raid conducted near the railway station, Margao, on Sunday.

Police have identified the accused as Antonio Manuel Faria Ramos (42). The accused was found with 101 grams of MDMA, 110 grams of cocaine and 240 grams of charas, all worth over Rs 22.40 lakh.

Ramos disclosed to police that he came to Goa from Pushkar in Rajasthan to carry out illegal drug trade during the ongoing tourist season and New Year.

He stated that he has been visiting India’s touristic places for drug trafficking, police said, adding that this is his third visit to Goa since 2010.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and apprehended Ramos near the Margao railway station late Sunday evening.

The seized contraband had been stashed in a bag.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The raid was conducted by the ANC team comprising PIs Sudesh Velip and Shitakant Nayak, who were guided by SP Shobhit Saksena.

The case is being investigated by PSI Rohan Madgaonkar.