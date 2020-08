Ponda Sub-District hospital to shift in old PHC Ponda

The old health centre in Ponda would take over the responsibiltiy of Ponda Sub-District Hospital’s OPD on its shoulder.

Priol MLA Govind Gaude and Ponda MLA Ravi Naik inspected old health centre along with deputy collector and engineers.

Ponda Sub-District hospital has been declared as full-fledged covid hospital. One of its OPD has been started in the DILASA building.

Ravi and Govind spoke after inspecting the health centre.