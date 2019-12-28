Ponda protesters denounce BJP govt over CAA, NRC

Ponda: Around thousand people including women and girls from various organisations mostly from the Muslim community under the banner of Goa Unity Forum took to the streets of Ponda and protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday.

At the protest which was held under heavy police protection, people demanded scrapping of the CAA and NRC terming it as method of hate politics induced by BJP government. Ponda Congress block and also MLA Ravi Naik supported the protest and stated that the government should withdraw them. Protesters further stated that they refuse to surrender the integrity of the country to the men whose vision of the country is confined and narrowed by hate. “We need a civilised society ruled by responsible people, not dictators and those who promote and campaign for hate. We Indians are one. We will not allow you to divide us, open your eyes and ears. See the number of people protesting and hear their voices, end the cruelties and the irrational political choices, Sarfaraz Mulla, convener of Goa Unity Forum said.

National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations’ (NCHRO) Goa units, Indian Imams Council – Goa, National Women’s Front – Goa were the prominent organisations during the protest.