Police register case of gangrape, murder

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Porvorim police have apprehended a minor, while they are on the lookout for one more accused in the alleged gangrape and murder of a 28-year-old woman at Paitona, Salvador do Mundo. Both the accused are labourers, the police said, adding that, one of the accused brought the victim lady at the spot after telling her that he was taking her to meet her friend and later committed the crime.

The woman’s body was found in a partially decomposed state on Monday evening in the vicinity of Kadamba depot, Paitona. Following the postmortem examination and based on a complainant lodged by the deceased’s friend (a mason), the police have registered the offence of gangrape and murder.

The mason had identified the woman’s body, the police said, adding that, both are from Odisha. A panel of doctors at the GMC hospital conducted the postmortem examination. The provisional cause of death was asphyxia as a result of smothering by blunt surface or object and injuries, the police said, referring to the postmortem report.

According to information, multiple police teams were formed under the supervision of SP Utkrisht Prasoon and DySP Edwin Colaco.

During the course of investigation, the police learnt about the alleged involvement of two persons in the crime. One of the accused involved in the crime is a minor (aged 16), a labourer and he has been apprehended, informed the police. The second accused has been identified and he is absconding, the police said, adding that, efforts are on to trace

him.

PI Neenad Deulkar is further investigating the case.