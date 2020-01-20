Police book 2 for abetting ex-Merces sarpanch’s suicide

Panaji: The Old Goa police have booked two persons for alleged abetment of suicide of former sarpanch of Merces Prakash Naik. Police said that Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added to the case following a complaint lodged by Akshaya Govekar, sister of Naik.

The two persons who have been booked are Wilson Godinho and Tahir, police said.

Meanwhile, the family members of Naik have decided to take possession of the body and perform the final rites at Merces on Monday.

The former sarpanch was found dead at his residence at Voilem Bhat in Merces on Friday. The Old Goa police had registered a case of unnatural death. A post-mortem was conducted on the body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) by a panel of two doctors on Saturday. Police said the post-mortem report confirmed that Naik died due to craniocerebral damage as a result of a ‘perforating firearm missile injury’.

According to the family members, on Friday, before he was found dead, Naik had posted a message on a WhatsApp group. In the message, Naik says that he is tired of everything, alleging that the two persons started harassing him. Naik further says in the message that he has no option other than committing suicide. He mentions about a ‘property issue’, alleging that both the persons cheated him and that he can’t handle the pressure. Naik says that these two persons should be held responsible for his death. He further says in the message that they should compensate his family with Rs 2 crore.