Police beef up nakabandi at check posts ahead of Maharashtra polls

NT NETWORK

Panaji

As Maharashtra goes to the polls on October 21, the police there held a coordination meeting with Goa police in order to strengthen the borders.

The Goa police are maintaining a vigil and have beefed up nakabandi at the border check posts so as to keep a check on any kind of illegal activity, informed a senior police officer.

According to the police, vigil will be kept at the state border check posts such as Kiranpani, Naibag, Patradevi in Pernem in North Goa in order to keep a check on the flow of money and also liquor.

Police will also keep a check on the non motorable border crossings in North Goa informed sources. The meeting was held in Mumbai in view of the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections for better coordination between the interstate police.

The election for 288 seats is scheduled on October 21 and the counting of votes is on October 24. Apart from other security agencies, there are four companies of the Goa Armed Police (GAP) which have been deployed in two districts in Maharashtra.

Each company consists of 1 police inspector, 2 police sub-inspectors and 77 head constables and police constables. The companies have been deployed in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri since October 8 and will be there till October 24.

The companies have been deployed for nakabandi and route march, later they will be deployed at polling booths and subsequently at the strong rooms till the counting, informed a police official.