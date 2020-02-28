Police, ANC raid ‘drug party’ at Arambol; two arrested

NT NETWORK

Panaji

North Goa district police and the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) conducted a joint raid at Arambol in Pernem following inputs regarding drugs being consumed openly.

Sources informed that the police rounded up some persons who were suspected to have consumed drugs and also apprehended those who had allegedly sold the drugs.

As per information, the Pernem police have arrested Paras Singh (25) from Uttarakhand and Deepjyoti Mitra (22) from West Bengal. The youth were allegedly found possessing 9 grams of suspected ganja, worth Rs 900 and 19 grams of suspected charas, worth Rs 9000.

A senior police officer claimed that they had received information that ganja and charas were allegedly being consumed in an open place along the roadside, next to a dormitory/guest house in Arambol area and that drugs were also sold there. Following the tip-off, the joint teams conducted the raid under the supervision of North Goa SP Utkrisht Prasoon and ANC SP Shobhit Saksena.

A senior police officer said that such things cannot be tolerated and that stern action will be taken. Police claimed that foreigners were reportedly allowed to stay at the dormitory/guest house without submitting C form to the foreigners’ regional registration office (FRRO).

“We will write to the District administration as well as the tourism department to initiate necessary action against the owner of the premises as well as for sealing of the premises,” said a police officer.

Police said that they have started a joint exercise in North Goa to curb the drug menace and that such exercises will continue.