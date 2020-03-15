Police act against motorists for causing noise pollution

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Heightening the crackdown against noise pollution caused by zooming and booming vehicles, the traffic cell of the Goa police has acted against 1482 motorists in 2019 for causing noise pollution by using modified silencers or multi-tone horns. This year, in the first two months, 215 such cases have

been booked.

Police said that a vehicle found with modified silencer is impounded and released only after the original silencer is fitted.

Police said that vehicle modifications (especially two-wheelers) pertain to the use of aftermarket silencers which generate booming sound.

There are cases pertaining to two-wheelers where colour is changed and different fittings are used to enhance the look of vehicles.

A senior traffic police officer said that a few months back an elderly couple from Altinho had complained against the blaring sound emanating from vehicles after midnight that disturbed their sleep.

Following which a watch was kept and two-wheelers were identified and action was taken, the officer said.

Police said that during



regular enforcement drives action is taken against the motorists whose vehicles are fitted with modified silencers, multi-tone horns etc, adding that action is also taken if there are complaints from residents.

The use of multi-tone horn has also been under the scanner of police, who have cracked down on motorists who have been found using multi-tone horn to their vehicles.

Police said that there are also cases pertaining to the use of dazzling headlights in vehicles. Such headlights are dangerous as they dazzle the motorists coming from the opposite direction, and can lead to accidents.

The police regularly conduct special drives against modified vehicles, which have modified silencers, multi-tone horns and dazzling headlights.

Special drives are also conducted against dangerous driving/riding, underage driving/riding, overspeeding, drunk driving etc.

Statistical data has said that 61 per cent of those killed in road accidents in 2019 were two-wheeler riders.

Last year, 297 persons were killed in road accidents out of which 183 were two-wheeler riders.