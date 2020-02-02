PM greets Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Governor Satya Pal Malik graced the traditional Coast Guard Day reception ceremony which was hosted by the deputy inspector general of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Goa Region Himanshu Nautiyal to commemorate the 44th Raising Day celebration which was held at the newly commissioned ICG Headquarters based at Chicolna Bogmalo on Saturday.

The function was attended by chief secretary Parimal Rai, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil and other senior officials of the government and armed forces.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in their message congratulated the Coast Guard on completion of 43 glorious years of yeoman service to the nation and appreciated the remarkable role played by the service in ensuring the nation’s interests in the maritime zones.

The ICG is celebrating its 44th Raising Day on February 1. ICG from a modest beginning with just 7 surface platforms in 1978, has grown into a formidable force with 146 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and likely to achieve a targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2025.

As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, the Indian Coast Guard has played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing the regulations within the maritime zones of India. True to its motto ‘Vayam Rakshamah’, which means ‘We Protect’, the service has to its credit, saving of 9,700 lives and apprehending 13,200 miscreants since inception in 1977. On an average, Coast Guard saves one precious life every second day at sea.

The incorporation of ‘Prevention and Measured Response’ concept during the passage of six cyclones in the year 2019, ensured that more than 6,000 fishing boats with about 40,000 fishermen were escorted to safe harbours thus averting loss of lives and property at sea.

The deterrent patrols both at sea and air enabled seizure of contraband worth about Rs 2,000 crore and more than 30 foreign fishing boats with about 120 miscreants illegally operating in Indian EEZ in the year 2019.

The service is also working in close coordination with central and state agencies to provide a robust coastal security mechanism. ICG is also collaborating with littoral countries to combat transnational Maritime crimes and enhance maritime safety in its area of responsibility and in the region.