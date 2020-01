Neither man nor animal is important, what is important is tree. If there are enough trees of different species, there can be never man-animal conflict. This is told by Dr CEO of Baba Amte’s Anandvan, Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, who is living in the forest along with animals. Especially in the background of tiger killing that shook the whole state of Goa.

Baba Amte had set up Anandvan in the deep forests of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, primarily to rehabilitate people suffering with leprosy.