Plans afoot for sewerage connectivity at New Vaddem: Mauvin

Vasco

The bifurcation of Chicalim Panchayat to Dabolim Panchayat should come from the people through gram sabha, panchas and the sarpanch, said Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho on Saturday.

Godinho was speaking to the media on the sidelines of launching sewerage works at Miraton Garden near Regina Mundi School at Chicalim in the presence of acting sarpanch of Chicalim Kamla Prasad Yadav, panch members Marie Mascarenhas, Robert Falcao besides Dabolim BJP president Sandeep Sood, Dabolim BJP Mahila Morcha president Anita Thorat, Laxman Kavlekar, Brahma Pawar, Caitan Xavier, Digambar Amonkar, Santosh Kerkar, Ajay Thorat, Ligorio Monteiro, Marida Mesta, assistant engineer (sewerage) Thomas Landez, junior engineer Aditi Sardessai and other residents of the locality.

Godinho said, “The laying of sewerage in Regina Mundi locality will benefit nearly 250 families. Emphasis is being laid on laying sewerage line and obtaining sewerage connections in entire Dabolim constituency. People are facing problems because of the overflowing of septic tanks due to the rocky place and strata. It is utmost necessary to have sewerage connectivity which would enable the people not to leave and discharge drain water into the gutters”.

He disclosed that plans are afoot to have sewerage connectivity in entire New Vaddem locality, but only thing is that the area ear marked for setting up sewerage pumping stations at two places in PWD land are encroached by people. “I will see that encroachments will be removed in order to fulfil the long pending demand of the people to have sewerage connectivity to the houses in New Vaddem”, said Godinho.

The Minister for Panchayati Raj also disclosed that around 61 panchayat bodies in the state have identified lands to set up materials recovery facility (MRF). “Chicalim will be the first panchayat in Goa to have its own MRF and catalytic converter which will handle the wet garbage and it will keep the area totally clean by collecting garbage after segregating from every house”, informed Godinho.

“Among the small plants we are going to have a catalytic converter which is going to convert wet garbage into power. The e-tendering process has been started. Around Rs 15 crores has been sanctioned to set up the catalytic converter by the airport authority of India (AAI) under its CSR initiative. The project will be completed on a fast track”, he said.