Plans afoot for flooding-free monsoon in Panaji: Mayor

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Authorities have geared up to hammer out a permanent solution to the vexed issue of flooding in the city including in Miramar and Mala lake area, revealed city Mayor Uday Madkaikar.

Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate alias Babush, CCP Mayor Madkaikar and the director of Imagine Panaji Smart City Swayandipta Pal Chaudhury, along with others are inspecting flooding-prone areas and trying to find out a permanent solution to the vexed problem faced by the citizens for decades during monsoon.

On Tuesday, they inspected the water-logging prone area near Bal Bhavan and Miramar circle along with Imagine Panaji Smart City and GSIDC officials but the CCP staff cleared the filth and mud that had chocked the gutters and released the water which had got collected at the Miramar circle and cleared the road for smooth flow of traffic.

The officials on Wednesday took stock of the situation near the Mala lake area which is also flooding-prone during monsoon and tried to initiate corrective measures after holding lengthy discussions.

The Mayor informed that along the stretch of concrete road up to Bandodkar Samadhi there is no provision of drainage and the water flows down up to the circle and gets accumulated as the existing drain was chocked with sand and mud adding, “Smart City workers have taken up work with drains cleared along the stretch from Miramar circle till Fortune but work is pending at other stretch.”

“We have engaged 20 labourers who have demolished the beautification work done on the footpath which was carried out over the drainage under the Imagine Panaji Smart City project blocking it,’’ he said.

Madkaikar said that as there was ownership dispute over the land near Mala lake, the two parties were called for a meeting with the Chief Minister since the matter is in the court and assurance was given about compensating the person who wins the case.

When the warring parties failed to reach an agreement, the North Goa Collector issued work order under disaster management and the work is in progress, he informed.