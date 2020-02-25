Plan to dedicate section at Fort Aguada to Parrikar draws ire

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Taking strong objection to the recent announcement of the Minister for Ports Michael Lobo that the Fort Aguada Central Jail premises would be restored to a heritage jail and museum, with a small section on the life and times of the ex-chief minister the late Manohar Parrikar, Goan freedom fighters said that Fort Aguada should only be used to display

the history of Goan freedom struggle, and nothing else.

The heritage jail and museum is expected to be thrown open by December, this year.

Noted freedom fighter Naguesh Karmali stated that if the government is interested in converting the Aguada Fort into a museum, then it will have to install only gallery related to Goa’s freedom struggle and

nothing else.

“The chief ministers, ministers and so on are not part of Goan freedom struggle,” he added.

Lobo, who had recently visited the Aguada Jail, earlier used as a central jail, had said that the museum would showcase the lives of freedom fighters, many of whom were

jailed there.

“The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) is working with the Freedom Fighters Association to draw up the list of freedom fighters and to get their statues made,” he had stated, pointing out that besides statues, there will also be paintings, murals, sound and light shows, a cafeteria and an open-air exhibition and performance area for art shows and music events, with a capacity for 160 people.

Karmali also said that Lobo may be a minister but understands nothing of the freedom struggle and should not interfere in the same.

The work on the museum, at a cost of Rs 25 crore, has been undertaken by GTDC and is being funded by the central government through its Swadesh

Darshan Scheme.