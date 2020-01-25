Piped gas in 15,000 Goa kitchens by 2022

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Minister for Power and Renewable Energy Nilesh Cabral on Friday said that the first phase of connectivity of piped cooking gas, which will cover 15,000-odd households in the state, would be completed by 2022.

“The project has been targeted towards provision of cleaner fuel in the form of piped cooking case, and will further receive impetus with the Union government drafting the policy for City Gas Distribution (CGD),” he added, pointing out that the central government, through this policy, provides guidelines to connect all the households with the piped cooking gas.

Cabral, earlier this week, had attended a consultative workshop on the CGD policy as chaired by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dhamendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

Speaking further, Cabral said that the first phase of the project in Goa would be completed by the year 2022 in which more than 15,000 households – basically urban area residences – would be covered. “They include a total of 9,588 houses in North Goa and 6,098 residences in South Goa” he added.

Goa Natural Gas Private Limited, a joint venture between Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has been awarded the work of laying pipelines in North Goa. The pipelines in South Goa, on the other hand, are laid by Indian Oil Adani India Private Limited, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Adani Group.

It was also informed that under the draft CGD policy, the Union government has asked the states in the country to provide all the assistance required by the companies laying pipelines so as to complete their project.

“A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would have to be formed, which will ensure all the procedures required to lay the network of pipelines,” Cabral noted, adding that the focus area would be to provide clean cooking gas to the households.

Other houses would be taken up in the next phases.