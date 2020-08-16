Phenomena and trends of trafficking for CSE in Goa

- Advertisement -

Goa being a major tourist destination, in the last five years (2014-2019), victims rescued in Goa from Commercial Sexual Exploitation belonged to 24 states of India.

Here’s a look at the statistics based on the girls rescued in Goa by Goa Police, during the period 2014-2019. ARZ also studies and conducts research to aid their work.

> Goa is one of the major destinations in India for trafficking related to commercial sexual activities. Girls and women were trafficked to Goa from 24 states of India, including Goa. Foreign countries from which women were trafficked include neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh; as well as Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Russia and Thailand.

> The forms of commercial sexual activities have changed a lot in the past half-decade. The commercial sexual activities which were previously limited to hotel and massage parlours, are found to be spreading to residential areas, mostly in big housing complexes.

> The pimps/agents made fake Aadhar cards, voting pan card, nikah nama, and driving license of foreign nationals. The foreign nationals use these documents as identity proof for travelling, checking in hotels, opening bank accounts, purchasing sim cards, etc.

> The commercial sexual activities are largely prevalent in the coastal belt of North Goa, with maximum rescues by the police being conducted in the Calangute Police station jurisdiction, followed by Anjuna police station jurisdiction. However, during the pandemic period it was found that commercial sexual activities were not limited to North Goa coastal belt, but has spread to Bicholim, Verna, Vasco, Margao, Ponda, which are not tourist hubs.

> A majority of the clients are domestic tourists. The main form of commercial sexual activity is hotel and lodge-based, followed by massage parlour and flat/bungalow-based.

> A large number of women rescued in Goa have not completed Class 10. It was found that a majority of them got married when they were minor and became mothers at a very young age. When their husbands did not financially support them or left them, they were left with the responsibility to take care of themselves and their children. In the absence of formal education or vocational skills, they became vulnerable and the target of the traffickers, who lured them in the name of various kinds of employment and forced them into commercial sexual activities.

> Goa is not the first destination for induction of women and girls for commercial sexual activities. The girls trafficked from Central Asia are first trafficked and commercially exploited in Delhi and then sent onwards to Goa, whereas, girls from Bangladesh are first trafficked to Maharashtra and then to Goa.

> The women are trafficked to Goa on a contract of 10 days to one month and after the contract they are sent back. The traffickers regularly rotate the women that are sent to Goa.

> The victim is usually paid 10 to 25 per cent of money received from the clients. The remuneration is fixed for the contract period with the condition that she will entertain a fixed number of clients per day. In case the clients are below that number, the clients serviced by her on that day are not counted and she loses money for the day.

> The usage of internet/online services for commercial sexual activity is on the increase in Goa. Platforms such as websites, Facebook, locanto are used for advertising sexual services. The traffickers/perpetrators are using the internet for recruitment, soliciting, receiving payments etc.

> Online advertisement has increased the reach of pimps to customers. It has also created anonymity for the pimps and clients.