Petrol price stands at Rs 71.31 per litre

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Aiming to increase revenue, the government on Wednesday increased the VAT on petrol by one per cent from 20.5 per cent (including 0.5 per cent green cess) to 21.5 per cent.

With the increase in VAT, petrol in the state now costs Rs 71.31 per litre as on January 1 2020, from Rs 70.75 per litre on December 31 2019. The government has not revised the VAT on diesel which remains at 18 per cent.

The diesel rate in the state currently stands at Rs 68.41 per litre in petrol pumps of Vasco city.

The government last hiked VAT rates on fuel on June 14 2019.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Goa Petrol Dealers Association president Paresh Joshi said the VAT hike will directly result in higher income to the state government.

“Fuel prices are dynamic and are market determined, but the present increase in petrol price in the state is not by oil marketing companies,” explained Joshi.

After a short period of stability, fuel prices are on the uptrend once again across states with 18 paise per litre and six paise per litre hike during the week ending 2019.