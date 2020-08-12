Petition related to disqualification issue of 10 MLAs: Supreme Court adjourns hearing by two weeks

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, adjourned hearing in a petition related to disqualification issue of 10 MLAs by two weeks.

The Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly had requested the Supreme Court to adjourn the hearing in Girish Chodankar’s petition against Speaker of Goa Assembly in the matter related to disqualification of 10 MLAs.

The Speaker’s advocate urged the Court to adjourn hearing in the petition by two weeks since he is in the process of filing an additional affidavit to bring on record certain further information and documents which would have a bearing on the present dispute.

In view of the Goa Speaker’s advocate seeking adjournment for filing the additional affidavit, the case has been put up after two weeks.

Justifying the request of adjournment, the Speaker said, “It could not be done on account of COVID-19 situation.”

The Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar had filed petition before Speaker for disqualification of 10 former Congress MLAs who defected en masse to the BJP in 2019 under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Their defection in July 2019 had reduced the Congress strength in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The petitioner is seeking the Court›s directions to the Speaker to dispose of the disqualification petition filed in August 2019 within one month. It additionally seeks restraining the 10 defected MLAs to BJP from officiating as MLAs and Ministers.

The plea contends that the Speaker has violated the deadline of 3 months to decide disqualification which has been set by the Supreme Court in its recent ruling pertaining to the Manipur MLA defection issue.

The petition also relies on observations of the Supreme Court which said Parliament should «rethink» whether the Speaker of a House should continue to have powers to disqualify lawmakers as such a functionary «belongs to a particular political party.”