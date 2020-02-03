Pernem meet opposes setting up of casinos

Mapusa: Goencho Avaaz, under the banner of Pernem Rakhoya Goa Vachoya, held a meeting in Pernem to oppose setting up of casinos in the village of Pernem and an adjoining village of the Bardez taluka.

The meet also rejected the notification on urbanization of villages, and further demanded dissolution of the Assembly and fresh elections in the state.

The meet demanded that the villages should remain as villages to be governed by the panchayat bodies elected by the people, of the people and for the people in accordance with the Panchayati Raj system.

Even a resolution seeking a stop to loud music being played in villages beyond permissible decibels and beyond permissible time limits as laid down was passed.

The meet received good response from the people from all walks of life, and speakers raised a strong opposition to the setting up of casinos in Pernem and an adjourning village in Bardez.

The speakers also held presentation showing how land conversion has been done in the Pernem taluka to support outsiders.

They also said that the state government has failed to consult the stakeholders and take them into confidence while preparing Tourism Plan.

Rejecting the plan, the meet demanded that the plan should be prepared by taking the local stakeholders into confidence.

The meet also opposed mega projects on hills and plateaus.

Captain Viriato Fernandes, Swapnesh Sherlekar, Advocate Jitendra Gaonkar, Venkatesh Naik, Vinayak Chari, and Advocate Prasad Shahpurkar addressed the gathering.