Peopling the Komkan Coast

It seems quite obvious that both the vadukar – the aborigines – and the Deccan caddi migrated to the coast from trans-Sahyadri Komkan; most probably the former had settled on the available land on the coast very early. In fact, the movement seems to have been first within the Deccan, from the rain deficient plateau in the east to the wetter foot valleys of the Sahyadri; and then up the eastern slopes and down the western slopes. This is what is implied by Derret’s “the immigrant to the west, having once deforested and tilled the soil, could raise two or more crops with comparatively little labour.” [Derret, 1957: The

Hoysalas, 6].

One big question in this context is, if we surmise that the aborigines of the Deccan could be the descendants of the early Out of Africa dispersals who landed on the west coast of the peninsula and crossed the Sahyadri, is it not possible that some of them might have stayed behind on the coast? We do not really know what was the nature of the coastline around 60,000 – 40,000 BCE, when anatomically modern humans are supposed to have left Africa. The sea began rising only around 13,000 BCE. [Hashimi, 1995: Holocene Sea Level Fluctuations On Western Indian Continental Margin, in Journal Of The Geological Society Of India, 46]. That means a wide swathe of coastal plain must have been available for inhabitation till about 13,000 BCE. As for the vegetation that covered it, a good part of it could have been covered with freshwater myristica swamps; that it was so from about 44,000 BCE has been evidenced by the Kamgavai, Ratnagiri study. [Kumaran et al, 2013: Vegetation Response To South Asian Monsoon Variations In Konkan …, in Quaternary International, 286]. Going by the Karwar study, we know that up to about 3,000 BCE dense evergreen forests existed there. [Caratini, 1994 : A less humid climate since ca 3500 yr BP from marine cores off Karwar, Western India, in Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, number 109, 371-384; The Story That Kalinadi Wrote, August 5, 2018].

We have still not found any pre-historic remains of homo species on the Komkan coast. But what we do have are records of some finds of ‘Acheulian’ tools in the Dudhsagar/Mhaday and the Ghataprabha/Malaprabha basins; the two are contiguous on the either side of the Sahyadri. [Nambirajan, 1994: Archaeology of Goa – Early Period, 27]. We are probably looking at footmarks of the very first Homo to roam this land. In all probability the Dudhsagar tools, along with similar finds in Malvan, Ratnagiri, etc in Maharashtra and in Ghataprabha/Malaprabha basin of Karnataka, are the earliest signs of human habitation in Komkan. Acheulean tools are usually associated with Homo erectus; H erectus precedes anatomically modern humans by two evolutionary stages: H erectus -> H sapiens -> AMH. It is believed that before AMH reached the Indian peninsula, there were already H erectus living there, from an earlier Out of Africa dispersal; these H erectus could have evolved into AMH; or they could have interbred with the AMH who came later. But this is not of much interest to us. Our concern at the moment is the possibility that the humans, who had arrived from Africa, or who had evolved from the H erectus who had arrived earlier, had settled on the coast.

The finds in the Dudhsagar/Mhaday basins do not give us a clue to the direction of the movement of the early migrations – they could be from the ghats to the sea or vice-versa. Interestingly in 1964-65, Sali discovered two Middle Palaeolithic open air camp sites at Arali and Fatorpa, both of which are in Quepem Taluka, close to the mouth of river Sal at Betul; unlike the other pre-historic tool sites seen up to now, these are close to the coast. [Sali, 1965: Explorations in Goa, in Indian Archaeology1964-65, 8]. In 1985, Marathe found Middle Palaeolithic tools in Fatorpa. [Marathe, 1983: Prehistoric Exploration in The Mandvi And Zuari Basins, Goa, in Bulletin of The Deccan College Research Institute, Volume 42, 105]. Later in 1993, Nambirajan discovered a Middle Palaeolithic site at Anakhan (Pernem), besides Sigmv (Sanguem) and Molamgini cave (Quepem). [Nambirajan, 1994: Archaeology of Goa – Early Period, 31] Arali and Fatorpa and Molamgini lie within a three kilometre

radius. The finds so close to the coast, might embolden us to propose a movement from the coast to the ghats. But the Dudhsagar valley finds seem to be older than the finds at Arali and Fatorpa. [The Molamgini Cave, December 16, 2018].

We can visualise two or three possible scenarios. One, some humans arriving from Africa or evolving from homo species who had arrived earlier, settled on the coast; at the end of the Ice Age, say around 15,000 BCE to 5,000 BCE, they might have experienced a deluge. [Shakun et al, 2012 : Global Warming Preceded By Increasing Carbon Dioxide Concentrations During The Last Deglaciation, Nature, Volume 484, 50; Hashimi, 1995 : Holocene Sea Level Fluctuations On Western Indian Continental Margin, in Journal Of The Geological Society Of India, 46]. Though very faint, there do exist tales of deluge in the folk memory, which however, may not be about the rise in the sea level at the end of the Ice Age. But did the rising sea levels trigger any migration into the western foothills of the Sahyadri or across them?

The second scenario is just as above and the population spread eastwards and merged with the inhabitants of the Deccan and formed a continuum. This would then be the part of the ethnic substratum that has been called the ‘first Indians’, covering the entire sub-continent. The third scenario is where no one was ‘left behind’ on the coast, or at least no one survived. At some point, before the sea receded or after it, or both, people might have migrated from the trans-Sahyadri region to the coast. At least some of these migrations are fairly well recorded in folk memory, and passed along orally; these are the narrations we see in the old bhat’s pothi (Crawford) or Arcamone. Of course some combinations of the three scenarios

are also possible.

The implications of all these possibilities for the formation of gamvkaris could be manifold.