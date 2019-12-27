People should not fall prey to rumours on CAA: Sawant

Sankhali: The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a landmark law of the Indian government, and called upon the people not to fall prey to the propaganda made by the opposition parties.

Sawant was addressing the gathering after the culmination of a rally organised by BJP blocks of Bicholim, Sankhali and Mayem constituencies in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Sankhali town on Wednesday.

The rally was attended by Mayem MLA Pravin Zantye, former Mayem MLA Anant Shet, former Bicholim block president Vallabh Salkar, Bicholim block president Vishwas Gaonkar, Sankhali block president Gopal Surlakar, Mayem block president Dayanand Karbotkar, North Goa ZP president Ankita Navelkar, Deepaji Rane, and others.

The Chief Minister Sawant said, “Some anti-social elements are misguiding the minorities in the nation on CAA. People should not fall prey to such rumours which are politically motivated.”

He also said that the law on citizenship is not against the Muslims and Christians residing in India and hence nobody should worry.

Mayem MLA Pravin Zantye congratulated PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for strengthening the country.

Vishwas Gaonkar also expressed his views.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Sawant offered a wreath at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also garlanded the portrait of former prime minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.