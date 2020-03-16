People resort to panic buying

Panaji: Panic buying of essential commodities was witnessed in the city as the rumours were rife that trucks arriving from neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharahtra would not be coming from Tuesday onwards in view of the measures adopted to contain COVID-19.

This reporter went round the city market and other areas to know the pulse of the public, who resorted to panic buying, and it was revealed that rumours were doing rounds since yesterday after the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that INOX, theatres, colleges, schools, swimming pools, wild life sanctuaries and gyms would remain closed for a period of 15 days.

At the city market, vegetable, fruit and fish vendors were seen without much customers and visitors were making panic buying and buying in bulk to make provision for days to come.

At provisional stores, there were people buying in bulk almost all the items required like rice, cereals, oils and others.

A store keeper, replied, after being questioned on whether there is a panic buying, “I do not know exactly. What I would say – it is a panic buying or an emergency buying but people are buying in bulk.”

A vegetable vendor informed that “since yesterday, rumours are doing rounds about the closure of transportation from Karnataka and Maharashtra. So, consumers are making panic buying out of fear of closure of transportation and nothing else.”

While vegetable wholesalers and retailers complained of no customers in the market since morning due to the ongoing measures initiated by the government in view of the coronavirus scare.

“Vegetable markets in Belgaum usually remain closed on Tuesday. And, as such no trucks will arrive tomorrow but till now there is no such announcement – neither from Karnataka government nor from Maharashtra government. Till now, there are no confirmed reports from any corner,” they said.