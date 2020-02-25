Pedne highway claims 15th life, locals threaten to block the road

The under construction national highway at Pednm has completely turned into a death trap. Three days ago a youth lost his life in Torxem on the national higway. Police has arrested the accused. But locals want FIR to be lodged against the contractor for negligence. They have served 15 day-deadline, failing which they have threatened to block the national highway.

The widening work of NH 66 has turned the whole stretch from Colvale to Patradevi into a death trap.

This has caused many accidents and claimed 15 lives. due to the utter negligence of the contractor. Locals have protested every time, but no result.