Pedal to the medal

Cycling Goa organised its fifth edition of Tour of Goa (TOG) 2020 through the hinterland of Goa and beyond. The three-day event witnessed cyclists from all over the country participate.

On day one, the ride commenced at dawn from Miramar. The riders passed along the Ribandar waterfront followed by the heritage sites of Old Goa. The cyclists then rode through the village of Madkai followed by a ferry ride across the Zuari river to Cortalim. The ride continued along the South Goa coastline of Velsao, Betalbatim, Colva, Benaulim, Varca to reach the foothills of the Shri Chandreshwar Bhootnath Temple, Paroda. The challenge of the day for the cyclists was mastering the Chandreshwar climb. The first place in the open category was won by Bengaluru-based Venketeswara Rao Navanasi. The first place in the master’s category was won by Bengaluru-based Rajesh Nair; while the first place in the women’s category was won by Bengaluru-based Su Yin Ong.

Day two saw the cyclists negotiate the difficult rolling terrain of the Cola-Fatorpa section from where they continued towards Quepem, Curchorem to reach Mollem. The competitive section was planned at the Anmod ghat with a distance of 11 kilometres rising to more than 500 meters. The first place in the open category was won by Bengaluru-based Venketeswara Rao Navanasi. The first place in the master’s category was won by Bengaluru-based Rajesh Nair; while the first place in the women’s category was won by Goa-based Belinda Mueller

The finale of the tour started with a warm breakfast in the wilderness as riders prepared for an early competitive section at the beginning. The challenge was to be a flat out ride with a bit of rolling section of 15.0 Kms passing through the beautiful landscape along the western highway. Here riders pushed their limits and gave their best shot as this was the last and deciding time trial for the final classification.

Once again, the first place in the open category was won by Bengaluru-based Venketeswara Rao Navanasi. The first place in the master’s category was won by Bengaluru-based Rajesh Nair; while the first place in the women’s category was won by Bengaluru-based Su Yin Ong.

The tour then continued winding along the Mayem Lake by Calvim bridge and through the villages of Aldona, Bastora, and Saligao. The tour concluded with a lunch at the Hyatt Centric in Goa’s tourist hub of Calangute and Candolim, where the final winners were feted.