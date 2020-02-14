PCCE’s team Phoenix emerge runners-up at RoboWars

NT KURIOCITY

Padre Conceicao College of Engineering’s Team Phoenix, a leading robotics team and biggest robotics society from Goa, participated at a national level event at VIT Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The RoboWars competition named Gravitas was organised by VIT Vellore and had many national teams and an international team from Nepal.

Team Phoenix participated with three different robots under two weight categories. Team Phoenix made India’s first pneumatic system-based robot. This robot named Carbon played its debut match in the VIT arena. This robot was made under the 15 kilograms weight category.