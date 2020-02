Pay our salaries, or else we will stop the work, threaten Sesa workers

Mining workers deployed at Sesa mines is Bicholim have threatened not to allow machinery to operate and stop transportation operations till the company pays them their arrears, bonus and salary. They have also decided to shut down loading point of Sesa mines at Saramanas in Bicholim.

Workers held a protest at mining gate to highlight their issues of bonus, arrears and half salary. They had even requested the speaker Rajesh Patnekar and Mayem MLA Pravin Zantye to try and sort out th issue.