Paxton, Cidroy hand Davorlim easy win

Cuncolim: Second half strikes from substitute Paxton Gomes and attacking medio Cidroy Miranda enabled Sporting Club of Davorlim to register a comfortable 2-0 win against Parish Youth, Nuvem and enter the quarterfinals of 10th Cuncolim Union Rolling Trophy football tournament played at Cuncolim grounds on Wednesday.

After a slow first half ended without any goals, Sporting Club of Davorlim inducted Paxton Gomes which paid off as the team’s strike force looked a different side altogether. Paxton and Cidroy began to combine with each other in perfect unision.

After Sporting Club of Davorlim’s Mable Miranda failed to capitalise on a smart cross from the left flank in the 22nd minute, Parish Youth Nuvem made a try to find the mark through Jorose Oliveira whose shot was smartly collected by Davorlim’s keeper Venson Figueredo.

The first session wore on with with both the teams looking out for openings using the long through ball. Despite some few chances, the teams failed to find the mark in the first half. The second session saw Sporting Club of Davorlim entering the field of play with renewed ideas. Keepng the ball low for most part of the play, the team resorted to some quick passes and positional play that forced the Parish Youth, Nuvem team to fall back and defend their fort.

Sporting Club of Davorlim team which looked quite enterprising, wore some flourishing forays and opened their account through Paxton Gomes who dribbled two Parish Youth, Nuvem defenders on receiving a neat pass from the middle and then slammed the ball in to beat keeper Floiton Quadros in the 43rd minute of play.

Goaded by the success, Sporting Club of Davorlim began to have a large share of exchanges in their favour and buttressed their lead in the 48th minute through Cidroy Miranda whose 30 yard sudden shot gave no chance at all to Parish Youth, Nuvem keeper.

Parish Youth then began to gell well with each other wherein Jorose Oliveira impressed with some dashing moves and despite his good passes, his team was unable to make any impact in terms of finding the mark.

Agnelo Colaso, the other player of Parish Youth, Nuvem team twice came close to find the mark but his well taken shots were easily collected by Sporting Club of Davorlim keeper Venson Figueredo. Just five minutes from end, Parish Youth, Nuvem’s Sanford Colaso’s shot sailed over the bar missing the mark narrowly.