Pauskar assures to resolve Canacona water woes soon

Canacona

PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar assured the people of Canacona of resolving the water woes soon. He directed the officials to prioritise the issues faced by the people and solve them accordingly. The Minister was speaking at the ‘Janta Darbar’ held for the people of Canacona recently.

Over 200 locals were present for the Darbar held at the Shristhal panchayat. Elected representatives and government officials were also present.

Deputy Speaker and Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes said that his priority is to solve the problems of the people and as promised by him during his campaign in 2017, he has organised the Janta Darbar to take note and resolve grievances of the locals.

Most of the issues voiced during the Darbar focused around water scarcity, irregular water supply and low pressure problem and need for replacement of old water pipes, besides other grievances related to roads and highways, PWD buildings and functioning of the PWD office in Canacona.

The PWD Minister was informed that the hamlets of Assali, Chapoli, Voizavadi which come in jurisdiction of Shristhal panchayat do not get water supply from the department in spite of having the Chapoli dam and filtration plant too.

Sarpanch Shailesh Pagi said that water scarcity was being faced by the residents of Polem and Dapot throughout the year.

Jayesh, a resident of Poinguinim, spoke about the irregular water supply and how taps run dry for days. He said that sometimes people are unaware of water running in the taps just for a short period and they miss the water supply. Water does not reach the houses on higher altitudes due to low pressure, he complained.

The PWD Minister directed officials to look into the matter and instructed them that a specified time has to be allotted to specific areas for water supply. He suggested that all residents should be made aware of the time the water is supplied.

Sarpanch of Gaondongrem Suman Gaonkar urged the minister to ensure improved supply of water for drinking as well as for irrigation as the village sustains on agriculture and with frequent water scarcity and low pressure, the crop yield was suffering.