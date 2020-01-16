Thursday , 16 January 2020
Pass bill to stop sale of agricultural, orchard land: Michael

January 16, 2020 Video News 6 Views


We should not allow sale of agricultural land, orchard land and settlement land to people who do not have at least 25 years domicile in the state. However, sale of converted land or land having sand as well as built up flats or villas is okay.
This bill should be placed in the house in this term itself, RDA minister Michael Lobo said on Jan 16, Opinion Day.

January 16 is Opinion Poll day. More than 50 years after this historic day, the issue of the influx of people from other states and coming into Goa has been slowly gathering momentum.

