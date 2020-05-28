Partagal Swami directs temples to cancel festivals, rituals till Dec 2020

Panaji: Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Shripad Vader Swami of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagalli Jeevonttam Mutt has issued guidelines to ‘Saraswat Samaj Devasthans’ (temples of Saraswat community) affiliated to the Mutt, directing them to cancel all scheduled festivals, religious rituals and Annasantarpana (distributing provision or food) until December 2020.

The dictum signed by the chairman of the central Mutt committee, Shrinivas Dempo, further states that in the event of any temple desiring to hold a festival, no more than 5 to 6 temple committee members/ devotees and a priest should attend the same.

The guidelines are binding on the temple committees as well as mahajans of these temples, and state that the members of these committees as well as mahajans should wear masks and follow social distancing.

The guidelines state that the palanquin processions in the temple premises, held during every Dashami day should be restricted to outer circumambulation of the temples.

They also direct that the floral festivals in the month of Shravan as also the Makar Utsav during Navratri should be cancelled.

Furthermore, the guidelines state that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrated in the month of Bhadrapad should be postponed, and as per the scriptures the same can be celebrated in the month of Magh.

The guidelines also direct that other festivals like Vat Savitri, Nagpanchami, Gokulashtami, Tulsi Vivah, Saraswati Puja, and Navratri should be restricted to puja.