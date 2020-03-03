Parshuram devotees want govt to act against Ramkrishna Jalmi

Canacona: Devotees of Lord Parshuram, on Tuesday, resolved to boycott the Zilla Panchayat election if the government failed to act against Ramkrishna Jalmi and the organisers of the anti-CAA meeting that was held at Dando, Benaulim.

Aggrieved over the ‘defamatory statements’ made by Jalmi against Lord Parshuram, managing committee of Parshuram Panchaygram Devalaya, Poinguinim, held a public meeting to discuss the further course of action against Jalmi and the organisers of the public meeting.

Speaking at the Parshuram Devalaya Hall, Poinguinim, the speaker Datta B Naik, council member of Indian Council of Philosophical Research (Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development), enlightened the gathering of around 400 devotees on Hindu culture and its acceptance by the world.

Nishakant Tengse, pujari of Parashuram Devalaya, said that “the organisers are also responsible for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community as no one stopped Jalmi while speaking against Lord Parshuram.”

After condemning the hurtful act by the anti-CAA activist Jalmi, the chairman of Parashuram Devalaya Committee Damodar Phalgaonkar read out to the people the resolutions adopted during the meet.

Reading out the resolutions he said that all condemn the act of Ramakrishna Jalmi, who made derogatory remarks against the adorable deity Parashuram.

“It has been also resolved that the speaker and organisers of the anti-CAA meeting should tender an apology to the only temple dedicated to Lord Parshuram in Goa, and request the government to take action against both the activist and the organisers. If no apology is tendered to the temple than Jalmi should present a proof of the references considered before making the public remarks against Lord Parshuram,” Phalgaonkar said.

“Finally, it has been resolved that the organisers of the public meeting held at Benaulim be banned and if no immediate action is taken by the authorities by March 15, then the devotees will boycott the ZP election,” he added.

The temple committee congratulated Gaurang Prabhu Malkarnkar, who filed the first complaint against Jalmi, and all the people and organisations from Goa who protested the act.

The temple at Poinguinim is the only temple in Goa dedicated to Lord Parshuram; temple committee handed over a memorandum to the Canacona police station and authorities seeking strict action against Jalmi for his defamatory remarks.