Paper Moon restaurant to open in Taj Fort Aguada

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), signed an agreement with Ristorante Paper Moon to launch the globally acclaimed Italian cuisine restaurant, Paper Moon, at its marquee hotels across key locations. In Goa the first Paper Moon will open at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Candolim.

“In our endeavor to bring the latest international trends and experiences for our guests, we are privileged to join hands with Ristorante Paper Moon S.R.L for an exclusive partnership. IHCL will be opening five Paper Moon restaurants over the next few years. I am delighted that after Milan, Istanbul, Manila, Doha and Hong Kong, the first Paper Moon will open at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL.

Paper Moon Goa’s design is warm, clean and simple. The comfortable furniture and mood lighting is interspersed with natural greenery inspired by the local Goa vibe. The restaurant will offer authentic Paper Moon flavours, combined with a wide selection of the finest wines.

A famous brand of restaurants, Paper Moon provides a wide selection of Italian cuisine in a vibrant contemporary atmosphere that allows guests to enjoy mouthwatering meals with family, friends and colleagues. The menus are seasonally changing and specially crafted with the finest quality ingredients and the freshest produce to suit all palates.