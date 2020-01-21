Panjim Footballers swing past Velsao SCC

NT NETWORK

Navelim

Panjim Footballers dominated from the beginning till the end and registered a convincing 5-0 win over Velsao Sports and Cultural Club in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Monday.

The winners led by two goals during the lemon break – scored by Joyson Gauncar (17th minute) and Kunal Kundaikar (24th minute) and scored three more through Krishna Gawas (49th minute), Chandan Gawas (68th minute) and substitute Filton D’Cunha (84th minute) to complete the rout.

With this win, Panjim Footballers have collected 23 points in fifteen matches while Velsao are on seven points from thirteen matches.

Panjim Footballers began attacking right from the 8th minute itself when Aliston Camotio sent a cracker of a shot which missed the mark narrowly.

Pressing hard persistently, Panjim Footballers opened their account in the 17th minute when Aliston sent a long ball to Chandan who in turn passed the ball from the right flank to Joyson who banged it in to beat Velsao Sports and Cultural Club keeper Presley Mascarenhas.

Panjim Footballers continued playing an attacking game and buttressed their lead when Velsao’s defender was pulled up by the referee for handling the ball and Panjim Footballers defender Kunal Kundaikar, the captain of the team, stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake.

The second session also saw Panjim Footballers stitching great moves which fetched them three goals in this half of play. Velsao Sports and Cultural keeper Presley parried a back pass which was intercepted by Krishna to romp home in style to go three goals up in the 49th minute.

The match wore on with Velsao making some inroads, but even as they came close to scoring in the first session of play, the team clearly lacked finishing abilities.

Velsao’s Joseph Pereira had a few chances in both the halves but the striker simply failed to find the mark, shooting wide. Striker Ronaldo Coelho also could not galvanise well with Joseph and whatever chances fell to them, were muffed.

On the other hand, Panjim Footballers made the most of the opportunities that came their way and scored their fourth goal through Chandan Gawas in the 68th minute and then in the 84th minute Filton D’Cunha bulged the nets after dodging a couple of rival defenders to make the score 5-0 in favour of the winners.