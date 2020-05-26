Panel suggests steps for reviving economy

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the economic revival committee has suggested short, long and medium-term measures, adding and the report submitted by the panel will be implemented in the next two months.

Speaking to media persons after chairing the final meeting with the economic revival committee on Tuesday, Sawant that maximum suggestions as made by the report will be implemented.

The panel headed by industrialist Shivanand Salgaoncar submitted its final report to the government on Tuesday.

The panel has suggested that there should be a mechanism for renewal of licences of various industries after every two or five years instead of every year as the industrial units have suffered losses due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The committee has suggested various ways for revival of economy in every sector. The government has accepted the report submitted by the panel, which has suggested short-term, mid-term and long-term measures. The suggestions made by the panel have been noted down by the concerned secretaries. All the respective ministers will also be briefed of the report,” he said.

Sawant said the report has touched upon all the sectors after considering the recommendations from bodies like Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others.

However, he said the committee has not asked for any financial package for the industry.

Earlier talking to the reporters, Salgaoncar said the report has touched upon all the sectors.