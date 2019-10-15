Panel set up to plan Goa’s National Law University

PANAJI: The state government has constituted a committee to draft a proposal for setting up of the National Law University or Law School in Goa.

According to the order issued by Under Secretary of the department of law and judiciary Amir Parab, the Law Minister is the chairman and the Law Secretary is member secretary of the committee. Advocate General, Principal of V M Salgaonkar Law College, Panaji, and Principal of G R Kare College of Law, Margao, are the members of the panel.

The tenure of the said committee has been fixed for a period of one year along with drafting of the proposal. The committee shall hold meeting once a month with the approval of the

chairman.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently proposed setting up of a school of law to be named after former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar to encourage youngsters to participate in the democratic system.