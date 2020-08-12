Panaji, suburbs record 27 new COVID cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

City mayor Uday Madkaikar said that Panaji and its suburbs on Tuesday recorded the single-day spike of 27 cases of coronavirus, which has been spreading its tentacles in the state capital.

Madkaikar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the city and its suburban areas on Tuesday witnessed the surge of 27 COVID cases, as the virus is now restricted not only to slums, but reached other prominent localities including Altinho.

It appears that Altinho is emerging as a COVID hotspot as cases were detected at Government Polytechnic quarters, Goa Reserve Police quarters and forest department areas, which saw the launch of massive sanitisation drives.

A GMC doctor residing at Caranzalem, a college lecturer staying at Altinho and a person working in the ENT department of the GMC and living at Caranzalem tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

An A/C technician, three housewives, a senior citizen and four students, all from Altinho, are also COVID positive people now.

A sweeper of a private hospital, but residing at Dona Paula, and a military staffer also tested positive for COVID.

A maid servant, a housewife and another person from La Campala Colony have also been ensnared by the virus.

Two persons working in the Government Polytechnic, two persons from Ribandar and a man from Miramar also tested positive, and were moved to a COVID care centre.

One each person from Campal and Miramar, a housewife from St Inez and a helper of a Miramar guesthouse also tested positive for the coronavirus.